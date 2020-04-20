Community Virtual race raises funds for disadvantaged children The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,14:45 (GMT+7) Virtual race raises funds for disadvantaged childrenThe Saigon Times The Steps Challenge 2019 attracts participants of various ages. This year’s virtual event will take place from May 4 to 31 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER HCMC – Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren) has opened registration for The Virtual Steps Challenge 2020, an online race where participants can track their steps as they run, walk or exercise to raise money for underprivileged children and can receive real prizes. All funds raised from this event will go to saigonchildren to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Vietnam, alleviating the physical and mental issues they face from the Covid-19 pandemic so that no child is left behind after this crisis. This virtual event will take place from May 4 to 31, 2020. Registration has begun at irace.vn/races/the-virtual-steps-challenge. The registration fee is VND250,000. Participants will set a goal for themselves, from 50,000 to 300,000 steps, to be completed during the race period. All physical activity, including running, walking, exercising or even doing housework, will be tracked by the participants’ phones and will count toward their goal when they connect their Google Fit app… Read full this story

Virtual race raises funds for disadvantaged children have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.