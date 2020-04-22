VIR hosts seminar solving disputes in high-rise apartment buildings

Co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and Venus Corporation, the seminar with the theme “Multi-owned Properties: Finding a Common Voice” discussed disputes at high-rise apartment buildings and collected opinions from developers and experts. According to Le Trong Minh, editor-in-chief of Vietnam Investment Review, the most widely-used reasons behind these disputes are land reclamation, land clearance, and other civil matters. Editor-in-chief of Vietnam Investment Review Le Trong Minh opened the seminar. Photo Le Toan “Conflicts at high-rise apartment buildings have been increasing to a level that solutions must be found to make the market of apartment buildings in Vietnam more stable and favourable for the residents,” Minh said. Conflicts arise between the buildings’ investors and their management boards, or investors and residents, as well as to disputes related to land recovery and compensation for land clearance and building quality. According to the law, residents – before receiving their apartments – have to shell out 2 per cent of the apartment’s value as maintenance fee, with the fund under the temporary management of the apartment building’s investors. When the building’s management board is established via a vote by the residents, the investors have to hand over the fund to the board. However, the… Read full this story

