Vietnam’s FDI hits $12.33 billion in the first 4 months

The Bac Lieu Wind Power Plant in the southern province of Bac Lieu which ranked top in terms of FDI attraction with $4 billion in the first four months of this year. – VNA/VNS Ngoc Ha The figure, however, was much higher than that of the same period of 2018 and 2017 with $5.8 billion and $9.2 billion, respectively, the FIA said. The four-month period saw 984 new foreign-invested projects licensed with a total registered capital of $6.78 billion, down 9 per cent in term of number of projects but up 27 per cent in value year-on-year. Of them, the Bac Lieu LNG-to-power project marked the first billion-dollar project in 2020 with investment capital of $4 billion, accounting for 59 per cent of the total registered FDI. Meanwhile, 335 existing projects were allowed to raise their investments by more than $3.07 billion, surging 46 per cent over the same period last year. From January to April, foreign investors spent nearly $2 billion buying shares or contributing capital to Vietnamese firms, down 65 per cent year-on-year. According to the agency, FDI disbursement reached $5.15 billion in four months or equivalent to 90.4 per cent of the last year's corresponding period.

