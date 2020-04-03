Financial Markets Vietnam’s banking outlook changed to negative due to coronavirus: Moody’s By Thanh Thom Friday, Apr 3, 2020,10:36 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s banking outlook changed to negative due to coronavirus: Moody’sBy Thanh Thom A bank teller counts Vietnamese banknotes. Vietnam’s banking outlook has been changed to negative as the coronavirus pandemic poses unprecedented challenges – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Moody’s Investors Service has changed the outlook for the Vietnamese banking system to negative from stable, reflecting the impact of disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak on individuals and companies across industries. The U.S.-based rating agency noted in a report released on April 2 that the impact on Vietnam has been less severe than that seen in other economies in Asia, but the situation could worsen as the coronavirus spreads more widely within the country. “We expect the solvency of rated Vietnamese banks to deteriorate in line with broad economic conditions. Funding and liquidity at banks will be stable, though at smaller institutions, both could weaken as depositor confidence becomes more fragile due to economic uncertainty,” stated Moody’s. The agency predicted the Vietnamese economy will face unprecedented challenges stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. “While domestic transmission of the coronavirus remains relatively limited for now, companies in… Read full this story

