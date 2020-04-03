Workers attend a Korean language test before going to work in South Korea. Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Kiều HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has approved a pilot scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea. Vietnamese guest workers heading to work in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme will be required to make a pre-departure deposit worth VNĐ100 million (US$4,239) to guarantee their return to Việt Nam after their contract expires. The policy will be effective from May 15 this year until the revised law on Vietnamese guest workers working abroad under contracts takes effect. — VNS
- SEC Workers Spent Hours At Work Watching Online Porn
- Google will soon require Android for Work profiles for enterprise users
- Rapid Urbanization Will Require Cities to Work Together
- Exploring the link between exercise and brain function at work
- USWNT Equal Pay Lawsuit Goes to Trial in 2020
- Apple Pay: The smart person's guide
- The complexities of workers' compensation for independent consultants
- Apple: Underage Workers May have Built Your IPhone
- 10 essential tools and services for work-at-home IT pros
- Sanity check: Five things that suck about working in IT
Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposits to work in RoK have 210 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.