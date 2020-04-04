Vietnamese mothers support community’s efforts in controlling COVID-19

Nguyen Thi Tuu (second from the right) handing over rice to the Ha Tinh provincial Military Command Upon learning about the fast spread of COVID-19, Nguyen Thi Tuu, 101 years old from Nam Ha ward of Ha Tinh City, Ha Tinh province, decided to withdraw money from her saving account to buy 2 tones of rice to help forces in quarantine areas in the province fight against the epidemic. Mother Tuu shared that she was inspired by watching videos of military, public security and medical forces combating the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to do something for the community. Colonel Dang Van Dinh, Logistic Chief of the Ha Tinh provincial Military Command, said that Tuu’s deed touched other people’s hearts, and her gift will be distributed to quarantine areas in the province to improve the rations for participating forces and quarantined people. On April 2, the Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Dinh Son sent a letter praising Tuu’s good deed. He emphasized that she is an example for other people to follow, and her meaningful gift demonstrates her great heart and serves as encouragement for troops in the fight against COVID-19. Another exemplary person in Ha Tinh was Nguyen… Read full this story

