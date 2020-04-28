The Cai Rang Floating Market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photos granmatlo.fr) The tourist travelled to Vietnam early this year and was charmed by the beauty of the country, its culture and people. Right after he returned to France he has expressed his love of Vietnam through his art. He has posted the paintings on his Facebook page, which are viewed and commented on by his friends. “A beautiful painting coming from a very humble artist, I bow to your talents,” a friend wrote. One painting depicts Cai Rang Floating Market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. It is one of the most interesting sights in the Mekong Delta and is associated with life on the river. It was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national intangible cultural heritage site in 2016. Landscapes in the northern province of Ninh Binh, mountainous province of Lao Cai and central city of Hue are also captured in the paintings. He hopes his paintings will entertain people who may be in quarantine or in hospital. VNA

Vietnamese landscapes expressed through French tourist's eyes have 304 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.