As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. Many locals in HCM City are exercising indoors and taking online exercise courses. – VNS Photo An Phuong Physical exercise is important in this sensitive period, according to many people who spoke to Việt Nam News. “I loved working out even before the pandemic hit! I usually go to the gym at least twice per week because I want to keep fit,” Ngoc Anh, a resident of Binh Thanh District, said. “Now that everything is closed, I purchased a yoga mat and two dumbbells, and try to exercise 30 minutes daily,” she said. Meanwhile, Thanh Thao, a resident of District 2, has ordered a treadmill for her family. Since Thao and her husband always jog in the park at night, it has been difficult for them to give up the habit. “I am glad that both of my sons have decided to exercise indoors with us. Having good health is important during this sensitive time,” she said. In addition to mats and treadmills, other popular equipment that many locals are buying includes skipping ropes, resistance bands, and indoor… Read full this story
- Vaccine hope amid cyclone cholera outbreak
- German state orders compulsory measles vaccination at kindergartens amid fears of outbreak
- Cope North exercise, typhoon could have driven bats out of Andersen
- Congo Ebola outbreak spreading faster than ever
- Storm Hannah: 'Do not travel and remain indoors'
- Inspired by the European Indoor Championships? Here’s what field events can do for your fitness
- Middle-aged people starting exercise regime ‘can gain same health benefits as lifelong gym-goers’
- US Measles Outbreak Tops 465 Cases, 80 Percent of Infected Under 19 Years of Age
- Irish tourists warned to stay indoors after more than 200 killed in Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka
- Six water workouts to embrace during spring and summer
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak have 318 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.