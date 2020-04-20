Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. Many locals in HCM City are exercising indoors and taking online exercise courses. – VNS Photo An Phuong Physical exercise is important in this sensitive period, according to many people who spoke to Việt Nam News. “I loved working out even before the pandemic hit! I usually go to the gym at least twice per week because I want to keep fit,” Ngoc Anh, a resident of Binh Thanh District, said. “Now that everything is closed, I purchased a yoga mat and two dumbbells, and try to exercise 30 minutes daily,” she said. Meanwhile, Thanh Thao, a resident of District 2, has ordered a treadmill for her family. Since Thao and her husband always jog in the park at night, it has been difficult for them to give up the habit. “I am glad that both of my sons have decided to exercise indoors with us. Having good health is important during this sensitive time,” she said. In addition to mats and treadmills, other popular equipment that many locals are buying includes skipping ropes, resistance bands, and indoor… Read full this story

