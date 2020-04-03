Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks over phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic PM Phuc glowingly spoke of the major outcomes China have recorded in the COVID-19 fight under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPV) with Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping being the nucleus, and the effective governance of Premier Li, the active involvement of Chinese people as well as China’s international cooperation efforts in this work. Vietnam is combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of fighting an enemy, he noted, adding that the country has entered a new phase after yielding positive results in the first phase amid the increasingly complicated developments of the global epidemic situation. The country stays active in keeping a check on the epidemic so as to prevent it from spreading further while redoubling efforts to ensure social security and safety for both Vietnamese and foreign citizens living in the nation, Phuc told the Chinese government leader. PM Phuc thanked China for its support in the form of experience sharing and supply of medical supplies and highlighted the sound cooperation in the epidemic combat as a bright point in bilateral… Read full this story

Vietnamese, Chinese PMs talk cooperation in pandemic fight have 307 words, post on english.vov.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.