Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

Dao Huy Hao, 44, was a community health expert and professor at the University of Sherbrooke’s community health department in Quebec. He is the first doctor in Quebec to have succumbed to Covid-19, the Vietnam News Agency reported Friday.Hao had earlier worked for the National Institute of Public Health in Quebec for two years (2016-2017).Canada has recorded over 31,600 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom at least 1,310 have died.Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases, 70 of them active, with no deaths.The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories with reported deaths passing 154,000.

