HÀ NỘI — Eighty per cent of Vietnamese respondents in a survey by multinational market research firm IPSOS believed that the country’s economy could recover quickly after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the result of an IPSOS survey conducted on April 9 to 12 this year on the Global Advisor online platform among 28,000 adults aged between 16 and 74 in 15 countries. These include Canada, the US, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Việt Nam and the UK. Three out of 15 countries polled by IPSOS believed in a quick recovery once the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic is over. They are Việt Nam, China (68 per cent) and India (63 per cent). However, a majority of people in 10 of the 15 countries disagreed that the economy would recover quickly – suggesting a lasting impact. People in Spain (76 per cent), France (72 per cent), Italy (68 per cent), the UK (67 per cent), Russia and Japan (64 per cent), and Canada (62 per cent) feel most strongly against a quick economic recovery. At the same time, one of the countries most divided on this question is the world’s… Read full this story

Vietnamese believe the country will recover quickly after COVID-19 have 202 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.