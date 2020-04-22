Nation Vietnam to operate 13 more flights to repatriate Vietnamese nationals The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) Vietnam to operate 13 more flights to repatriate Vietnamese nationalsThe Saigon Times Staff disinfect the passenger cabin of a Vietnam Airlines aircraft. Local airlines are planning to bring home Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad on 13 flights in the coming weeks – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local airlines are planning to bring home Vietnamese citizens from Japan, the United States, Canada, France, Spain and Singapore on 13 flights in the coming weeks. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has sent a notice to the relevant agencies on repatriating Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad using flights operated by local carriers. Accordingly, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will organize 10 repatriation flights to transport home Vietnamese citizens from Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, France, Russia, Thailand and Spain. Vietjet will be in charge of bringing home Vietnamese citizens from Singapore and Indonesia on two flights, while Bamboo Airways will operate one flight to repatriate Vietnamese from the Philippines, the local media reported. These flights are set to land at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport or Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang… Read full this story

