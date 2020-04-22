Nation Vietnam to ease social distancing as no new Covid-19 infections reported in six days The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,09:03 (GMT+7) Vietnam to ease social distancing as no new Covid-19 infections reported in six daysThe Saigon Times Medical workers take samples of suspected cases for quick Covid-19 testing. Vietnam has not reported any new coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has not reported new coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day, and the Government is expected to relax social distancing measures that have helped contain the pandamic after a fortnight’s enforcement. The country’s infection tally was kept unchanged at 268 as of 6.00 a.m., this morning, April 22, with 216 having recovered and been discharged from hospital. Six more Covid-19 patients are expected to be released from hospital today, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Among the 52 active cases receiving treatment at nine medical centers nationwide, 20 patients have tested negative once or twice for the virus. Hanoi City has passed eight days without a new patient being diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while HCMC has enjoyed no new infections for 15 days, the… Read full this story

