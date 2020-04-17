Nation Vietnam sees Covid-19 abate The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 17, 2020,19:59 (GMT+7) Vietnam sees Covid-19 abateThe Saigon Times A medical worker tests samples taken from suspected cases of Covid-19. Vietnam continued to report no new cases of coronavirus this evening, April 17 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has reported no new cases of coronavirus over the past 36 hours, the longest time span without new patients since March 7, keeping the country’s total confirmed cases unchanged at 268 as of 6.00 p.m. today, April 17, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Among the current tally, 160 patients are imported and 108 others are locally transmitted. No Covid-19 fatalities have been reported so far. Three hospitals in Hanoi City, the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh and the northern province of Ninh Binh discharged a total of 21 coronavirus patients who have made a full recovery today, the local media reported. Among the 70 active cases, four patients have tested negative twice for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while 13 others’ test results have come back negative once. Share with your friends:

