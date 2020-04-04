Nation Vietnam requests China pay for sunken vessel The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,12:23 (GMT+7) Vietnam requests China pay for sunken vesselThe Saigon Times Vietnamese fishing boats operate. Vietnam has asked China to provide compensation for a fishing boat sunk by a Chinese coast guard vessel – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested to China after a Vietnamese fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel in the East Sea, and asked China to provide Vietnamese fishermen with adequate compensation for the loss. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnam’s fishing boat QNg90617 TS with eight crew members on board was recently sunk after being blocked and then struck by a Chinese coast guard vessel in the waters belonging to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago. “Vietnam has repeatedly stated it has sufficient historical and legal evidence to prove its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes, in line with international law. The action by the Chinese ship violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel archipelago, causing property damage, threatening the safety, lives and legitimate interests of Vietnamese fishermen,” Hang told the press on April 3. “The action runs counter to the common… Read full this story

Vietnam requests China pay for sunken vessel have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.