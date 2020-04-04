Vietnam requests China not complicate East Sea situation

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnam’s fishing ship QNg90617 TS with eight crew members on board has recently been sunk after being hit by a Chinese coast guard vessel in the waters belonging to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago. “Vietnam has repeatedly stated it has sufficient historical and legal evidence to prove its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes in line with international law,” said the spokesperson. “The above action by the Chinese ship violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel archipelago, causing property damage, threatening the safety, lives and legitimate interests of Vietnamese fishermen. “It runs counter to the common awareness of the two countries’ leaders on humane treatment for fishermen and the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of territorial border issues between the two countries. “It also goes against the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), complicates the situation and is detrimental to the two countries’ relationship, as well as to maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea.” In a diplomatic note delivered to a representative of the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi on April 3, the… Read full this story

