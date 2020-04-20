Trade Vietnam reports US$4 billion in trade surplus in Q1 The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,14:42 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports US$4 billion in trade surplus in Q1The Saigon Times An employee is at work at a Viet Tien Garment Corporation factory. Vietnam’s main imports in the first quarter of 2020 were electronic components, computers and input materials for making textiles, garments and footwear – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Vietnam saw its import-export value exceed US$122 billion in the first quarter of the year, up 5.7% over the same period last year, and earned a trade surplus of US$3.74 billion due to strong exports of phones, computers, electronic devices and accessories, and footwear, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs. In March alone, the country exported over US$24 billion worth of products, up 15.7% month-on-month, and spent over US$22 billion on imports, inching up 19.2%, with the month’s trade surplus amounting to nearly US$2 billion. However, the quarter’s high trade surplus was mainly attributed to the export activities of firms in the foreign direct investment (FDI) sector. Data from the customs department showed that the FDI sector’s total import-export value exceeded US$77 billion in the first quarter, up 3.8% versus the… Read full this story

