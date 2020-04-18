Nation Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases in two days The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 18, 2020,08:52 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases in two daysThe Saigon Times Health workers are seen in protective gear at a coronavirus testing site in Hanoi. Vietnam has seen no new cases in the past 48 hours – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has reported no new cases of Covid-19 over the past 48 hours, marking the longest pause since March 7 when the 17th patient was detected which marked a new stage of infections. The Ministry of Health made the announcement this morning, April 18, confirming that the total number of Covid-19 infections remains at 268. Of those, 198 people have made a full recovery and been discharged from hospital. Of the 70 patients currently in hospital with coronavirus, including 66 Vietnamese and four foreigners, 13 have recorded one negative test, and four have twice tested negative. There are 69,045 people currently in quarantine nationwide due to close contacts with the patients. Among these, 324 people are being monitored at hospitals, 11,549 people are quarantined at health centers or other establishments and 57,172 are self-quarantined at home. For the 268th patient, Luong Viet Thuan, director of… Read full this story

