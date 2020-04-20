Nation Vietnam reports no fresh Covid-19 cases for four days The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,08:57 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports no fresh Covid-19 cases for four daysThe Saigon Times Health workers take samples for quick Covid-19 testing at Nga Tu So wet market in Hanoi City. The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was kept unchanged at 268 as of 6.00 a.m. today, April 20 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was kept unchanged at 268 as of 6.00 a.m. today, April 20, marking the fourth consecutive day without fresh cases being reported. Among the 268 cases, 160 are imported, accounting for 59.7% of the total, while 108 others are locally transmitted, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the total, 202 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, while 20 out of the 66 active cases have tested negative once or twice for the virus, the local media reported. There are over 62,900 people currently in quarantine due to close contact with the patients, with 279 of them being monitored at hospitals. Associate Professor Dr. Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Center for Emergency Response to Public Health Events of Vietnam, said that… Read full this story

