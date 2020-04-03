Vietnam remains one of the fastest growers in Asia Economic growth decelerated to 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, from 6.8 per cent in the corresponding period in 2019. Travel and other restrictions imposed by the government to slow the spread of the virus led to lower domestic consumption. Manufacturing managed to weather the headwinds early on, but the inventory of inputs, including parts of global value chains, are being depleted. Growth in agriculture stagnated because of lower demand for agricultural exports and severe salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta. Growth in services, the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, was halved to 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, down from 6.5 per cent in the corresponding period in 2019. To support economic activity, in early March the government unveiled a $10.8 billion (0.4 per cent of gross domestic product) credit relief package to assist debt restructuring and lower interest rates and fees. The government also launched a fiscal package worth $1.3 billion that reduces taxes and fees for affected firms and defers tax payment, and the fiscal support is expected to rise. The central bank also cut policy rates by 0.5-1 per cent, lowered interest… Read full this story

Vietnam remains one of fastest growing economies in Asia despite COVID-19 slowdown have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.