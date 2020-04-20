Nation Vietnam records no new Covid-19 infections The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,19:45 (GMT+7) Vietnam records no new Covid-19 infectionsThe Saigon Times A health worker collects sample of a local resident for Covid-19 testing in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District. Vietnam reported no new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, April 20 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has not seen any new Covid-19 patients for the fourth straight day today, April 20, keeping the cumulative total number of confirmed cases at 268, said the Health Ministry. Of the total cases, 214 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, with 12 latest discharges made today. The remaining 54 active cases are being treated and isolated at nine medical centers nationwide. Further, no fatalities related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been reported so far. As for one Covid-19 patient that reportedly tested positive again after being released from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on April 14, she tested negative for the flu-like virus this morning. She, confirmed as the 188th patient, is being isolated at the Hanoi-based hospital for further medical monitoring. Share with your friends:

