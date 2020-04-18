Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases over past two days

A medical worker of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) takes samples from people for testing (Source: VNA) The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control unveiled the information on April 18 morning. It means the total number of COVID-19 infections remains at 268. Of those, 198 people have been treated and made full recovery. Among 70 patients currently in hospital with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, including 66 Vietnamese and four foreigners, 13 have recorded one negative test, and four have twice tested negative, according to the committee. There are 69,045 people currently in quarantine nationwide. Among these, 324 people are being monitored at hospitals, 11,549 people are quarantined at health centres or other establishments and 57,172 are self-quarantined at home. VNA

