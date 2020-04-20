Nation Vietnam protests China’s establishment of Sansha City The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,11:42 (GMT+7) Vietnam protests China’s establishment of Sansha CityThe Saigon Times Spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has strongly protested China’s establishment of Sansha City and related illegal acts that seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Le Thi Thu Hang, spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry, said on April 19. On April 18, China announced through China Global Television Network the establishment of the Xisha District on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago and Nansha District on Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago. The two districts will reportedly be under the jurisdiction of Sansha City. According to China Global Television Network, Sansha City will have a population of 1,800. The headquarters of Xisha District will be located on Phu Lam Island of Hoang Sa Archipelago, while Nansha District will be headquartered on the Chu Thap reef of Truong Sa Archipelago. Hang stated that Vietnam has repeatedly presented sufficient historical evidence and a legal foundation to assert its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos. “China’s establishment of the so-called Sansha City and related acts are invalid and unrecognized, and they are detrimental to the… Read full this story
