Clearance for goods on the Chinese border is now consistently on the rise again. Photo: Le Toan After nearly four months of border closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last few days tens of thousands of containers of cargo have been cleared to move between Vietnam and China, where many major industrial companies have resumed production. Nguyen Xuan Duong, chairman of large textile and clothing firm Hung Yen Garment Corporation, said that as the virus has been brought under control in China, import and export activities are no longer restricted. Currently, 50-60 per cent of the corporation’s materials is imported from China. “The eased trade will help us import materials more favourably, and this also provides opportunities for Vietnam to boost exports to China in the near future,” Duong said. Sharing the positive news about supply chains and raw materials, state-run giant Vinatex started to ramp up production in the second half of March and April to make up for lost time. “As a result, garment enterprises expect to recover the 5.3 per cent decrease in export turnover from the first two months of the year,” said a Vinatex representative. Vietnam’s trade is largely dependent on… Read full this story

Vietnam on front foot in trade return have 236 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.