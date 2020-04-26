In the new directive, the prime minister urged non-essential businesses such as bars, karaoke or massage parlours, fitness centres, spas and beauty clinics to stay closed. Although it disrupts these businesses, this approach – which aims to maximise efforts against the disease while attempting to avoid all but the necessary dislocations – is the right path. He also ordered relevant ministries, agencies, and People’s Committees of localities to strictly maintain a variety of measures to contain the virus. Bars, karaoke parlors, and fitness centres stay closed for now (Photo: Qui cuisine and mixology) Social gatherings, sports events, or festivals outside workplaces, schools, and hospitals are still banned. A minimum distance of one metre between people in public places should be maintained – down one metre from the previous directive on nationwide social distancing. Residents should also wear face masks, along with washing their hands vigorously with soap and water. At school, it is highly recommended to reduce the number of students in a classroom to increase distance between them or arrange different class or lunchtimes while disinfecting classrooms periodically. Online learning is also encouraged, along with other preventive measures for students. Restrictions on movement are being gradually eased as Vietnam tries to restart the economy without inviting another wave… Read full this story

Vietnam keeps non-essential businesses closed to contain COVID-19 have 281 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.