Vietnam – Japan Business Matching Symposium 2019

Director General of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang speaking at the Symposium. Photo: MPI Speaking at the Symposium, Director General of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang said that 2018 marked a tremendously significant milestone – 30 years of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam and 45 years of establishing Vietnam-Japan friendship. The relationship between the two countries has been constantly developing, becoming strategic partners in all fields, especially in economy, trade and investment. Japan is the country with the largest official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, the second largest foreign investor, the third largest partner in tourism and the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam. Director General Do Nhat Hoang said that, for three consecutive years (2016-2018), SMRJ has collaborated with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to successfully organize business delegations to visit and attend exhibitions in fields of information technology, transportation, electronics, auxiliary industries which were held in Japan. According to the Foreign Investment Agency's statistics, by the end of 2018, Japan is the second-largest investor over 130 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 3,996 projects and a total investment of 57 billion USD that mainly concentrated in fields of manufacturing and…

