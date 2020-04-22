Nation Vietnam has no new Covid-19 cases tonight The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,20:22 (GMT+7) Vietnam has no new Covid-19 cases tonightThe Saigon Times The six-year-old patient, his family members and doctors pose for a group photo. No fresh cases of coronavirus were reported today, April 22, while seven more patients, including a six-year-old boy in Tay Ninh Province, were discharged from hospital – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – No fresh cases of coronavirus were reported today, April 22, while seven more patients, including a six-year-old boy in Tay Ninh Province, were discharged from hospital, lowering the country’s total number of active cases to 45, according to the Ministry of Health. The nation’s infection tally remained unchanged at 268, with 223 patients declared free of Covid-19. Of the seven patients leaving hospitals today, six were receiving treatment in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi City and the remaining one patient were under treatment at the Tay Ninh General Hospital. The boy was found having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, after he and his mother returned to Vietnam from Cambodia through the Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh Province on April 8. After the treatment period, his negative test results… Read full this story

