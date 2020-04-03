Nation Vietnam has four new coronavirus cases, two linked to Buddha Bar The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,20:17 (GMT+7) Vietnam has four new coronavirus cases, two linked to Buddha BarThe Saigon Times A quarantine worker disinfects an ambulance at Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC, where many coronavirus patients including the newly reported 235th and 236th cases are receiving treatment – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam reported four new coronavirus cases at 6 p.m. today, April 3, two of them linked to the Buddha Bar infection cluster, taking the country’s cumulative case count to 237. The two newly detected cases in the Buddha Bar cluster include a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both British, who visited the bar in District 2, HCMC on March 14. They are identified as the 235th and 236th cases and under treatment at Cu Chi field hospital. The 234th patient is a 69-year-old woman residing in Buon Don District in the Central Highlands province of Daklak. She returned to Vietnam from Paris on Vietnam Airlines flight VN2106 on March 18. The woman was put under quarantine at a center in District 12, HCMC immediately after arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. She has been taken to… Read full this story

