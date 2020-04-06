Nation Vietnam continues to report no new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 6, 2020,11:42 (GMT+7) Vietnam continues to report no new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times An isolation facility in HCMC’s District 7. Vietnam’s cumulative total of Covid-19 infections stood at 241 on Monday morning, April 6, 2020 – PHOTO: THANH NIEN HCMC – The Health Ministry has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases in Vietnam for the second morning in a row, keeping the nation’s cumulative total of infections at 241. Of the total Covid-19 infections as of this morning, April 6, 150 are foreigners who recently entered Vietnam and returning Vietnamese nationals, while 91 others were infected locally. On Sunday, Vietnam reported only one case of Covid-19. On the same day, a British patient was discharged from Quang Nam Central General Hospital in Quang Nam Province following treatment since March 16, raising the number of recovered Covid-19 patients in the country to 91. An additional 23 patients tested negative twice for the novel coronavirus, named SARS-CoV-2, and are eligible to be discharged from hospital. Some cases are scheduled to be released from hospital today. Further, no fatalities due to the virus have been reported so far. The health ministry added that… Read full this story

