Vietnam advocates women’s role in peace process

Ambassador Le Luong Minh, who is a Permanent Representative of Vietnam made the affirmation at the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Women, Peace and Security in New York October 29, 2008.“My delegation is encouraged to see United Nations agencies and especially peacekeeping missions playing a more active role in promoting, through technical as well as financial assistance, women’s participation in all stages of the peace process in many countries,” Minh said.He expressed concern over the fact that the world is still far from being able to ensure women’s full and equal participation in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, peacemaking and post-conflict building. “In many societies, women are left inactive and with little chance to take part in decision-making processes, and often excluded from peace and security areas. Women’s representation in security institutions, law enforcement bodies as well as peace negotiation delegations has had little improvement since the adoption of Security Council resolution 1325,” the ambassador said.He stressed that to enhance the participation of women in peace processes, the most effective way is to empower women, both politically and economically. “To this end, it is important to ensure their equal access to education and information, since this helps to…

