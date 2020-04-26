Việt Nam reports no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

No new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, total stays at 270No new COVID-19 cases reported in Việt Nam in past 24 hoursRestart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM’s Directive 19COVID-19: no new cases reported in VN on Saturday afternoonFive more COVID-19 patients recover Checking temperatures at a quarantine post in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — Since Friday evening, Việt Nam has reported no new cases of COVID-19, keeping the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 270, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced at 6pm on Sunday. The country also reported zero deaths caused by COVID-19 so far. The two latest COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam were confirmed last Friday – two Vietnamese students who flew from Japan on flight VN311 of Vietnam Airlines which arrived at Vân Đồn Airport in Quảng Ninh Province on April 22. The two patients and all passengers on the flight were taken to quarantine at a military academy in Thái Bình Province right after landing. On Saturday morning, five people who had previously been given the all-clear reportedly tested positive again. The five relapse cases include two being treated at the National Tropical Disease Hospital’s… Read full this story

