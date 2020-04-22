Việt Nam reports no new cases of COVID-19 as social distancing to ease in Hà Nội

Teachers in Hải Phòng City clean a classroom on Wednesday in preparation to welcome back their students. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours. The total tally of patients has remained at 268 for six and a half days since April 15. The 252nd patient, a six-year-old boy returning from Cambodia on April 8, was discharged from Tây Ninh Province General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, raising the number of recoveries in Việt Nam to 223. Social distancing restrictions will be eased in Hà Nội as Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc agreed on Wednesday afternoon to downgrade the city from the COVID-19 high-risk group to medium-risk. Earlier in the morning, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Control and Prevention proposed keeping Hà Nội in the high-risk group and have social distancing orders maintained until April 30. Hà Nội authorities have asked to place the city in the medium-risk group so it can kick-start its economy while keeping preventive measures to avoid disease transmission. Some of Hà Nội’s districts will still be classified as high-risk and further measures will be carried out to ensure safety in these areas. Currently, the medium-risk… Read full this story
