Việt Nam records no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening

Some of the COVID-19 patients who fully recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the total national number of patients at 268, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday evening. Of the patients, 198 people have been treated and made a full recovery. From the remaining patients currently being treated in hospital, 13 have recorded one negative test, and four have twice tested negative for the virus, according to the ministry. There are 73,758 people currently in quarantine. Among these, 324 people are being monitored at hospitals, 11,549 people are quarantined at centres or other establishments and 57,172 are self-quarantined at home. — VNS

