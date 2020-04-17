Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, at a conference of the UN Security Council. — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — The United Nations Secretariat has announced Việt Nam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month. The report reviews all the activities Việt Nam carried out in January when it held the UNSC presidency. Information about the 14 open meetings and 13 closed-door meetings and consultations on issues in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America, and matters regarding the maintenance of international peace and security, are mentioned transparently and in detail. Việt Nam had discussions with other UNSC member countries and the UN Secretariat while drafting and completing the report. The country completed the report and sent it to the UN Secretariat on March 31, two months after it fulfilled the UNSC rotating presidency. The full text of the report can be found at https://undocs.org/S/2020/258. — VNS

Việt Nam completes report on UNSC presidency month have 254 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.