Việt Nam aims to reduce malnutrition among ethnic minority children to below 15% by 2030

Ethnic minority children in Bát Xát District, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai. Child malnutrition remains a major problem in Việt Nam, especially among ethnic minority communities in remote areas. — VNS Photo Việt Thanh HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam plans to reduce the rate of underweight and malnourished children under five to less than 15 per cent by 2030. The target is set in a programme on the protection and development of ethnic minorities for 2021-2030 which has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. The plan prioritises ethnic minority people residing in 12 provinces, namely Cao Bằng, Hà Giang, Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình and Kon Tum. It aims to drastically reduce maternal and child mortality rates as well as malnutrition among children under five, contributing to improving the quality of the population and ensuring equal development among ethnic groups. Việt Nam is home to 52 minority groups who make up 14 per cent of its population of 96 million. Child malnutrition remains a major problem in the country, especially among ethnic minority communities in remote areas.

