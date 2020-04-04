Việt Nam actively helps foreign representative agencies protect citizens

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Relevant agencies in Việt Nam have been actively helping representative agencies of foreign nations in the country carry out citizen protection measures amid rapid developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on April 3. Replying to reporters’ question about Việt Nam’s assistance in repatriating foreigners, Hằng said due to the rapid and complex developments of the pandemic, many countries and territories have had to change regulations on exit, entry and transit while many airlines have had to cancel flights. She said many foreigners in Việt Nam have encountered difficulties travelling and are unable to return home. Facing that situation, relevant agencies of Việt Nam have been actively sharing information, coordinating closely and assisting other countries’ representative agencies to carry out citizen protection measures, resolve difficulties and problems during their quarantine and stay in Việt Nam, create favourable conditions for foreign nationals to leave Việt Nam in line with the country’s legal regulations, and ensure disease prevention, Hằng noted. Việt Nam’s efforts and goodwill have been highly valued by other nations and foreigners in the country, according to the spokeswoman. —… Read full this story

