Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education

Chảo Thị Yến, a young woman from the Dao Tuyển ethnic minority in northwest Việt Nam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master's degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship awarded by the European Union. She speaks with Bùi Quỳnh Hoa about her climb out of poverty and into a position to help children from ethnic minority areas across the country through her work with the Centre for People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) in Hà Nội. Chảo Thị Yến, a member of the Dao Tuyển ethnic minority from the northwest of Việt Nam, is inspiration to her community because of her efforts to escape from poverty. Photo courtesy of Chảo Thị Yến Inner Sanctum: Could you tell us about yourself? I am Chảo Thị Yến. I come from the Dao Tuyển ethnic minority in Ngám Xá Hamlet, Nậm Chạc Village in Lào Cai Province's Bát Xát District. At present, I am working as a policy programme assistant at the Center for People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature). Inner Sanctum: What challenges did you face in your childhood? Well, like most children in remote areas, we lived under poverty. We didn't have enough rice for meals all year-round….

