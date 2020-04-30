International UK Athletics gives UKAD full report into handling of Salazar issue The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,13:03 (GMT+7) UK Athletics gives UKAD full report into handling of Salazar issueThe Saigon Times Alberto Salazar sits inside the Bird’s Nest Stadium at the Wold Athletics Championships in Beijing, China, August 21, 2015 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – UK Athletics (UKA) has submitted to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) the complete report into the way it handled matters surrounding its relationship with banned running coach Alberto Salazar, the governing body said. UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead last month criticised UKA for providing an edited summary of the original independent review that was conducted in 2015 by a Performance Oversight Committee. That 130-page report into how UKA handled its relationship with Salazar, who ran the Nike Oregon Project which was home to British four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah between 2011 and 2017, found the board had changed its stance. “UKA can confirm that the 2015 report has been provided to UKAD,” the governing body said in a statement released to the British media. “UKA remains fully committed to protecting the integrity of the sport and the pursuit of clean athletics and we will continue to assist UKAD… Read full this story

