International UEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemic The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,09:00 (GMT+7) UEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemicThe Saigon Times A logo is pictured outside the UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. Picture taken February 28, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS ZURICH (REUTERS) – UEFA has released 236.5 million euros (US$256 million) to its 55 member associations who are grappling with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Monday. UEFA said each association would receive 4.3 million euros from a fund earmarked for targeted areas of development but decided to allow each association to “set its own priorities” due to the new coronavirus outbreak. “UEFA wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances,” its president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement here “As a result, we have agreed that up to 4.3 million euros per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.” UEFA is considering two possibilities for resuming its Champions League and Europa League… Read full this story

UEFA releases 236.5 million euros to member associations amid pandemic have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.