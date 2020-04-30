Community U.S. Ambassador receives Vietnamese donation of 420,000 masks The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,13:08 (GMT+7) U.S. Ambassador receives Vietnamese donation of 420,000 masksThe Saigon Times Group photo of staff from the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, Vietnam Red Cross Society, American Red Cross, Vietnam-USA Society and Vietnam-U.S. Alumni Club at the donation handover ceremony – PHOTO: COURTESY OF U.S. EMBASSY HCMC – U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, on behalf of the American Red Cross, received a donation of 420,000 face masks from the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the Vietnam-U.S. Alumni Club in Hanoi (VUSAC Hanoi) on April 29. Of the total, 120,000 masks were donated by the Vietnam Red Cross Society and 300,000 masks came from VUSAC Hanoi. In mid-April, VUSAC Hanoi called on its members to donate money to buy face masks for the American people. Within two weeks, it raised VND1.26 billion from more than 900 individuals and organizations throughout Vietnam and from overseas. Accepting the donation from Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, chairwoman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Ambassador Kritenbrink said, “I have always believed that people-to-people relations are the most solid foundation for close and lasting ties between nations. I am so honored to… Read full this story

