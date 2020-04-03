Two policemen killed after chasing illegal racers, nine suspects detained

The site of a traffic collision in Sơn Trà District of Đà Nẵng city. Two policemen were killed in a traffic collision while chasing illegal motorbike racers in the district’s Thọ Quang Ward on April 2. A local man was wounded in the collision. — VNS Photo Bích Vân ĐÀ NẴNG — Two policemen died in a traffic collision while chasing illegal motorbike racers in Thọ Quang ward, Sơn Trà district on Thursday night. The city’s public security department said captain D.T.T, 41, and sergeant V.T.T,23, died near Mân Quang Bridge, while a local resident was wounded at the site around 9pm on Thursday. According to the city’s public security’s information commander centre, the two police on night duty were called to pursue a group of thieves after receiving a phone call from local people in Sơn Trà, who said the racers had been stealing. The two policemen, who rode on a police motorcycle, collided with a motorbike of an illegal racer while chasing the gang. Eight members of the gang were captured at the night, the police said, while another one was detained Friday morning. Most of them are between 16 and 20 years old. The case is under… Read full this story
- Wajir terror suspect detained for five more days
- Colorado attack victim believes illegal immigrant suspect should have been deported, report says
- Suspects detained after sewage tank collapse kills 9
- Hyderabad Encounter: Bollywood Stars Hail Police Who Killed Vet's Alleged Rapists as 'Real Heroes'
- Police Chase In South Sacramento Ends In Crash Near Center Parkway
- Release our son’s corpse for burial — Family of man allegedly killed by Police demands
- Teenage boy killed in suspected high-speed police chase in southern Vietnam
- Indian police kill rape-murder suspects, sparking celebrations
- ICE official blasts NY authorities for releasing twice-deported suspect facing manslaughter charge
- Police accuse soldiers of killing three policemen, civilian in Taraba
Two policemen killed after chasing illegal racers, nine suspects detained have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.