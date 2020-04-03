The site of a traffic collision in Sơn Trà District of Đà Nẵng city. Two policemen were killed in a traffic collision while chasing illegal motorbike racers in the district’s Thọ Quang Ward on April 2. A local man was wounded in the collision. — VNS Photo Bích Vân ĐÀ NẴNG — Two policemen died in a traffic collision while chasing illegal motorbike racers in Thọ Quang ward, Sơn Trà district on Thursday night. The city’s public security department said captain D.T.T, 41, and sergeant V.T.T,23, died near Mân Quang Bridge, while a local resident was wounded at the site around 9pm on Thursday. According to the city’s public security’s information commander centre, the two police on night duty were called to pursue a group of thieves after receiving a phone call from local people in Sơn Trà, who said the racers had been stealing. The two policemen, who rode on a police motorcycle, collided with a motorbike of an illegal racer while chasing the gang. Eight members of the gang were captured at the night, the police said, while another one was detained Friday morning. Most of them are between 16 and 20 years old. The case is under… Read full this story

Two policemen killed after chasing illegal racers, nine suspects detained have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.