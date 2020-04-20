Two key southern waterways logistics corridors proposed with World Bank funding

The two corridors will benefit many southern localities The Ministry of Transport has just proposed the prime minister to give the thumbs-up to a project on developing southern waterways and logistics corridors utilising World Bank loans. The project aims to upgrade the inland waterways transport network in the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City and would feature two waterway corridors – the East-West corridor connecting the port complex of the Mekong Delta (and its economic hub Can Tho city), Ho Chi Minh City, Cai Mep, and Thi Vai and the North-South corridor connecting the Binh Duong-Dong Nai-Ho Chi Minh City-Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex. The East-West corridor was designed to cross many major local rivers and channels such as Tra On River, Hau River, or Mang Thit Channel which will be upgraded to reach Grade II inland waterways standards (55m wide for channels and 75m wide for rivers) able to receive vessels reaching 1,500 tonnes in gross tonnage and three-layer container ships. The North-South corridor will also pass through many local rivers such as Dong Nai, Nha Be, or Thi Vai, which will also be upgraded to Grade II inland waterways standards (60m wide for channels and 90m wide for rivers), able to receive vessels of 3,000-5,000… Read full this story

