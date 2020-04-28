Trump says he knows how N.K. leader is doing but can’t talk about it yet

US President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive, saying he wished him well after days of speculation over the dictator’s whereabouts. — AFP/VNA Photo WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he knows how North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is doing and wishes him well amid speculation he may be gravely ill, but refused to offer details. “I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well. I’ve had a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un,” Trump said during a White House press conference. “I hope he’s fine. I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking. You will probably be hearing in the not too distant future,” he said. Trump later added, “Nobody knows where he is.” Trump had earlier said on Tuesday that the United States didn’t know if the reports about Kim’s failing health were true. Two days later, he said he believed the report by CNN was “incorrect.” The cable network had cited a US official as saying that Washington was looking into intelligence that Kim was in “grave danger” after surgery. Kim has been… Read full this story

