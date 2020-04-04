Tran Anh reports first improvement after MWG merger

This is the first positive movement since the merger Notably, in the first month of this year, Tran Anh reported improving business results with a revenue of VND308 billion ($13.53 million), up VND103 billion ($4.5 million) compared to the average monthly revenue of VND205 billion ($9.01 million) last year and equalling 4 per cent of MWG’s revenue. According to Tran Kinh Doanh, general director of MWG, in late-2017, MWG had to interfere with Tran Anh’s business operations in late-2017 (Tran Anh still operates its stores). The leaked information on the merger negatively influenced customer behaviour and shrunk the company’s revenue. Tran Kinh Doanh added that MWG has no plan to to increase the number of stores just yet. MWG earned an accommulated revenue of VND7.86 trillion ($345.3 million). Notably, the revenue from the electronics store chain was VND4.17 trillion ($183.18 million), while the revenue from the mobile store chain was VND3.18 trillion ($139.69 million). This year, MWG set the target to acquire VND86.39 trillion ($3.79 billion) in accumulated net revenue and VND2.6 trillion ($114.2 million) in accumulated after-tax profit, signifying an increase of 30 per cent in accumulated revenue and 18 per cent in accumulated after-tax profit. MWG plans to… Read full this story

