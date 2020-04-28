Trade Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,12:11 (GMT+7) Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1The Saigon Times Rice sacks are loaded onto a vessel for shipment. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1 – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1. The ministry asked the prime minister for approval to continue following regulations in the Government’s Decree 107 on the rice export business, according to a report sent to the prime minister. To guarantee food security and ensure efficiency in monitoring rice exports, the ministry proposed continuing some control measures, including enhancing efforts to fight rice smuggling over land borders, the local media reported. Besides this, rice traders and exporters should stock a rice volume matching at least 5% of their total rice exports from the preceding six months as a reserve for circulation and should commit… Read full this story

