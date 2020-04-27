Trà Vinh to spend $2m on Programme 135 for extremely disadvantaged communities

A farmer feeds his goats in Trà Vinh Province’s Duyên Hải District. The province’s support programmes for the poor and the Government’s Programme 135 have helped many households escape poverty in recent years. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hòa TRÀ VINH — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Trà Vinh will spend nearly VNĐ48 billion (US$2 million) from central Government funds to implement Programme 135 this year, its Ethnic Minority Affairs Board has said. Nearly VNĐ36.5 billion will be used to build infrastructure, VNĐ9.5 billion to create models for developing production, diversifying livelihoods and reducing poverty and the rest to improve the capacity of communities and officials to implement the programme. Launched by the Government in 1998, the programme aims to lift extremely disadvantaged communes in remote and mountainous regions out of poverty and underdevelopment. Trà Vinh has 23 communes and 10 hamlets in eight communes classified as extremely disadvantaged, and they benefit from it. The province plans to build or upgrade 71 infrastructure works in those places related to irrigation, roads, water and power supply and cultural houses this year. It will also implement 42 models for breeding cows, chicken, ducks, and other livestock and growing crops to… Read full this story

