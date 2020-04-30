Tourism Tourists start to take holiday trips at end of social distancing By Dao Loan Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,18:05 (GMT+7) Tourists start to take holiday trips at end of social distancingBy Dao Loan Tourists at Phan Thiet Beach. Travelers have started taking tours during the four-day holiday for Vietnam Reunification Day and International Labor Day – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – After three weeks of staying at home and practicing social distancing as part of Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, travelers have started taking tours during the four-day holiday for Vietnam Reunification Day and International Labor Day. A number of tourists are flocking to various tourist destinations near HCMC, including Dalat City, Vung Tau Beach and Phan Thiet City, while many others are going on tour to the central coastal city of Nha Trang. The hotel business is expected to receive a boost from the rising tourist arrivals. Some hotels in Dalat and Vung Tau reported full occupancy on April 30 and May 1, while in Phan Thiet City, which is some 200 kilometers from HCMC, many hotels saw room occupancy reach 60%-70%. Nguyen Van Khoa, general director of Mui Ne Bay Resort in Binh Thuan Province, told the Saigon Times that the… Read full this story

