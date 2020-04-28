Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during April 30-May Day holidays

My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province (Photo: internet) The management board of the My Son Cultural Site in central Quang Nam province has announced that the site will welcome visitors from April 28, but tourists are requested to wear face masks and keeping a safe distance apart from each other. The site was temporarily closed for visitors since March 16 due to fear of COVID-19 spread, Nhan dan reported. The Khanh Hoa provincial Tourism Department said that it has developed scenarios targeting the domestic market this summer, with a focus on holidaymakers from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Popular tourist attractions in Nha Trang city will reopen soon, it said. In the same move, the Kien Giang provincial Tourism Department has issued a document allowing travel agents and local places of interests to serve customers; however, only Vietnamese tourists and foreigners residing in Vietnam are allowed. Meanwhile in Hanoi, the hop on – hop off city tour is scheduled to resume operation for Vietnamese customers only during the April 30-May Day holidays, according to Nguyen Viet Hung, deputy director of the Hanoi Transportation Corporation’s Yen Vien Bus Company – which operates the tour, according to the newspaper. The… Read full this story

