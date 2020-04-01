To Day blossoms brighten up Mu Cang Chai mountainous area

The pinkish hue of To Day flower or wild peach blossom in the mountainous Mu Cang Chai has bewitched visitors.
|The peach flower, known locally as To Day, gives a blazing pink appearance to the entire tree
|Trees with blossoms, only consisting of five thin petals, are suitable for growing in cold climate conditions
|The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area, drawing the attention of both locals and travellers
|
To Day flower often blooms one month before traditional peach blossoms\
VNA
