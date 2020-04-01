Talk Vietnam

To Day blossoms brighten up Mu Cang Chai mountainous area

by vietnamnet.vn

The pinkish hue of To Day flower or wild peach blossom in the mountainous Mu Cang Chai has bewitched visitors.

The peach flower, known locally as To Day, gives a blazing pink appearance to the entire tree

To Day flower only grows at 1,000 metres above sea level
Trees with blossoms, only consisting of five thin petals, are suitable for growing in cold climate conditions

Local people often play traditional games under To Day trees
The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area, drawing the attention of both locals and travellers

The flowers’ glowing appearance can amaze and lure tourists to Mu Cang Chai district throughout the season
To Day flower often blooms one month before traditional peach blossoms

VNA