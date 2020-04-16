Tiền Giang to mitigate shortage with water supply programme

A pumping station supplying water for household use and irrigation in Tiền Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo TIỀN GIANG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang has earmarked more than VNĐ175 billion (US$7.5 million) to build water supply works in coastal areas before the start of the 2020 dry season in November. The localities to benefit are Gò Công Đông, Gò Công Tây, Tân Phú Đông, and Chợ Gạo districts and Gò Công Town, the worst affected by saltwater intrusion and lack of water for household and farming use. The dry season in the south lasts until the end of April. The money will be used mainly to upgrade the pipeline network between the Đồng Tâm Water Supply Station in Mỹ Tho City and these localities. Around 52,000 metres of pipes will be laid to supply residential areas suffering from water shortages. Since the beginning of the last dry season, hundreds of taps have been installed to benefit people living far from water supply sources and in coastal areas. Water tanks have also been installed in many places. Main and auxiliary dams were built on the Nguyễn Tấn Thành Canal to keep saltwater out and store water for irrigation, benefiting 800,000 people in Mỹ Tho City and coastal localities. Proactive measures… Read full this story

